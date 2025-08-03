Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Jarren Duran Despite Trade Deadline Reprieve
The trade deadline came and went, and the Boston Red Sox wound up hanging onto outfielder Jarren Duran.
Rumors swirled around Duran for months, as the Red Sox's outfield logjam worsened upon rookie Roman Anthony's arrival in the big leagues. He's seemingly become the odd man out, as both the oldest outfielder on the roster and the closest to free agency.
But just as it looked like Boston might be comfortable pulling the trigger at Thursday's trade deadline, infielder Marcelo Mayer got injured, meaning all four of Boston's outfielders could fit in the everyday lineup, with center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela spending more time at second base.
It could have caused clubhouse mutiny to trade Duran in the middle of a playoff race, especially after his scalding hot month of July. But don't consider the issue settled, because those same rumors will again start flying when the offseason arrives.
In fact, it's already started. On Saturday, Katie Manganelli of FanSided predicted that Duran would get traded in the offseason, when it should be easier to find a deal that sees the Red Sox acquire major league talent in return.
"Not even a Joe Ryan deal with the Twins could entice Boston into giving up Duran," Manganelli wrote. "Duran is still the odd man out in the Red Sox's outfield, though.
"He's regressed on both sides of the ball since his MVP-caliber season in 2024, although he's still having a solid year at the plate. Duran's speed is attractive to clubs that need a jolt on the base paths, and he has plenty of trade value left over from his 2024 campaign and the two years of team control remaining on his contract (three if he's traded after 2025)."
With a .793 OPS on the season (118 OPS+), 30 doubles, 12 triples, and 11 home runs, Duran is still filling up the stat sheet. And this winter, he'll have three full years of team control remaining, heading into his age-29 season.
Even if the Twins aren't interested, one has to imagine the San Diego Padres, who have been in hot pursuit for nearly two years, will redouble their efforts once the season ends. For now, though, Duran can finally turn his attention to the playoff chase.