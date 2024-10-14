Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Projected $12 Million Catcher
The Boston Red Sox were very active heading into the trade deadline.
Boston was in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and seemed to be just a few pieces away. The Red Sox tried to add more depth and specifically tried to bolster the catching position. One move that the Red Sox made was upgrading the backup catch spot by acquiring Danny Jansen in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jansen was solid defensively for Boston but didn't do too much offensively, unfortunately. He will be a free agent this winter, and FanSided's Ryan Bunton predicted that he is likely to be playing elsewhere in 2025.
"Catcher Danny Jansen – acquired at the trade deadline – is a free agent this offseason and is the far likelier of the two to be in a different uniform next year," Bunton said. "Kyle Teel, the third-ranked catching prospect, is also widely anticipated to make his debut early in 2025. (Connor Wong's) roster spot likely isn't in trouble, but he is undoubtedly going to need to tighten it up defensively to remain in the organization's long-term plans."
Jansen will be a free agent and is projected to get a three-year deal this winter worth roughly $12 million. That is a very affordable deal, but with Teel knocking on the big league door, it would be surprising to see him back in Boston unless the club made a trade involving Wong.
