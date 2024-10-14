Red Sox Urged To Cut Ties With Young Infielder This Winter
The Boston Red Sox won't be able to bring every player back into the mix in 2025.
Boston has some high hopes for the 2025 campaign but will have to make some tough decisions before Opening Day can roll around. The Red Sox will spend the winter looking to bolster the organization and certainly will be looking to add.
There are a few players who could be on the way out of town as well. Boston has a surplus of middle infielders with even more coming up from the minor leagues in the near future.
FanSided's Ryan Bunton put together a list of six players who could be "on thin ice" this winter and urged the team to move on from infielder Enmanuel Valdez.
"Enmanuel Valdez got the nod as Boston's starting second baseman on Opening Day in Seattle," Bunton said. "Unfortunately, that was about the only thing that went right for Valdez in 2024. Valdez was picked up from the Houston Astros in a 2022 trade deadline deal that sent catcher Christian Vazquez to Houston. Boston also landed Wilyer Abreu in that trade.
"Boston has a ton of depth at middle infield, and Valdez hasn't shown an ability to consistently hit MLB pitching (.235 career batting average). Frankly, Valdez couldn't hit Triple-A pitching well this season either, with a .233 batting average. The Red Sox might have to accept that they missed on Valdez and move on. Given that they still landed Abreu in the Vazquez swap, that's not a bad result."
Don't be surprised if a move happens this winter.
