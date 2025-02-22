Red Sox Predicted To Dump 2nd-Year Gold Glover In Trade For 'High-End' Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox will almost certainly have too many outfielders at some point during the 2025 season.
It may be a great problem to have, but it's a problem nonetheless. Jarren Duran is going to play almost every day, which effectively leaves Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and superstar prospect Roman Anthony fighting for two spots.
Abreu is going to be a fascinating case to follow because he's a known commodity, and there could still be more upside to uncover. However, Anthony's ceiling as a full-time right fielder is undoubtedly higher once the 20-year-old adjusts to big-league competition.
Though trade talks for Abreu never really got off the ground during the offseason, Red Sox fans may still be on high alert for rumors involving the 2024 Gold Glover as the season progresses.
On Friday, NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell predicted that Abreu would be traded at the 2025 deadline, helping the Red Sox land a left-handed relief pitcher, which he anticipates will be the team's greatest need at the time.
"Abreu certainly has upside after receiving Rookie of the Year votes last season, but his ceiling is nowhere near as high as top prospect Roman Anthony's," Hartwell wrote. "With the bullpen still in need of arms for the stretch run, Craig Breslow makes a tough call to deal Abreu for a high-end lefty reliever."
If Abreu wants to remove himself from trade discussions, his main focus has to be improving against left-handed pitching. He was a pure platoon player last year, putting up a meager .532 OPS in 67 plate appearances against lefties, compared to an .825 mark in 380 PA against righties.
The beauty of baseball is that a lot can change between now and the trade deadline. If Abreu makes the necessary adjustments, he might force his way into Boston's long-term plans. That certainly doesn't mean Anthony is then a trade candidate, but these things have a way of working themselves out.
