Red Sox's Alex Bregman Reveals Boston Clubhouse's Reaction To 3B Drama

Sounds like it's not a huge deal behind closed doors...

Jackson Roberts

Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox participates in drills at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox participates in drills at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The first full week of Boston Red Sox spring training has been a surprisingly controversial one.

It started Monday with three-time All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers' reluctance to consider a move off third base. First baseman Triston Casas then stirred things up the following day by saying the job should be Devers, with new acquisition Alex Bregman moving to second base.

It's a potentially delicate situation, with Devers entering year two of his $313.5 million contract extension. But according to Bregman, who signed a $120 million deal himself just last week, it hasn't affected the mentality in the Boston clubhouse.

During a recent appearance on the Section 10 Podcast, Bregman first addressed the role he was told he would play when he met with Boston brass prior to signing.

"Our whole meeting in California at the beginning of the offseason was, 'How are we gonna win?' That's it," Bregman said. "For me, it didn't matter where I played. They said, 'Be ready to play second, third, wherever. Just be ready.' And I said, 'Alright, let's go.'"

Then, when asked how the Red Sox were reacting internally to the discussion surrounding the third base position, Bregman severely downplayed the controversy.

"We're not even talking about it," Bregman said. "I think everybody on the team just wants to win."

Defensively, Bregman is a clear upgrade over Devers at third base, having won the Gold Glove in 2024. But manager Alex Cora has also expressed his belief that the 30-year-old could play Gold Glove defense at second as well.

Another consideration is top prospect Kristian Campbell, a potential starting second baseman who could push for the Opening Day roster and force the Red Sox's hand to move Devers sooner.

At some point, a decision is going to be made. And whoever may be feeling slighted, be it Devers, Bregman, Campbell, etc., the Red Sox will need them to put it aside. Winning is far too important an objective for a Boston team that hasn't tasted the postseason since 2021.

