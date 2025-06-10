Red Sox Predicted To Land 15-HR Bat To Boost Future Playoff Push
The future of the infield is becoming highly confusing for the Boston Red Sox.
Trevor Story is still under contract for two more seasons, but the veteran shortstop has largely looked lost this year. He could be replaced at shortstop by rookie Marcelo Mayer, who is playing third in place of the injured Alex Bregman (who is also a free agent).
Then, there's fellow rookie Kristian Campbell at second base. The 22-year-old should find his form at the plate, but whether or not he can stick at the position on defense is up for debate.
In the Major League Baseball Draft, you don't always pick based on the most pressing needs for your big-league roster. But the Red Sox could certainly address a need if they went with a college middle infielder in the first round this summer.
In a Tuesday mock draft, USA Today's Gabe Lacques predicted that the Red Sox would select Gavin Kilen, a shortstop/second baseman for this year's University of Tennessee team that advanced to the Super Regionals, with the 15th overall pick.
"A 13th-round Red Sox draftee out of high school, Kilen leveled up at Louisville and then with the Vols, with whom he slugged 15 homers with a 1.112 OPS this season. Struck out just 27 times in 245 plate appearances, a solid K rate given the elite level of pitching in the SEC," Lacques wrote.
Kilen is highly regarded for his hit tool, which might hearken back to Dustin Pedroia as a Red Sox collegiate second baseman. But he hits left-handed, and his all-around skill set drew a Gavin Lux comparison from MLB.com.
There are plenty of things that could impact the decision, but by mid-July, we'll know if the Red Sox will add Kilen to their position player reserves.
