Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Reacts To Roman Anthony Promotion, 'Big 3' Reunion
The "Big Three" are finally all members of the Boston Red Sox.
Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony all came to spring training with the hopes of breaking camp with the big-league roster. Campbell accomplished that goal and went on to win Rookie of the Month in April. Mayer joined the team at the end of May when Alex Bregman got injured.
Anthony was baseball's number-one prospect, but he was the last one stuck in Triple-A. He finally got his well-deserved call-up on Monday to complete the trio. And Mayer, his roommate in Worcester for the first two months of the season, couldn't have been more ecstatic,.
“It has been a long time coming,” Mayer said, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “It has been talked about for a very long time. It’s kind of crazy today’s the day we’re all going to share the field together in the big leagues. I’m supe excited. I think we have a really good team and he’s just another addition.”
“I actually heard through the grapevine here, so right when I heard, I shot him a text and called him. Just expressed how excited I was for him."
Mayer also told WEEI's Rob Bradford that hearing the news felt the same as the moment he was promoted, with Anthony waiting outside the manager's office in Polar Park to congratulate him.
Meanwhile, Anthony is batting fifth against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in his major league debut and playing right field in place of the injured Wilyer Abreu, despite almost exclusively playing left field for the last month in Triple-A. He last played in right on May 2.
The fact that the Red Sox essentially need all of the "Big Three" to click to get their season back on track isn't a great reflection on how this roster was constructed. But that's of little importance now, because they are where they are.
Perhaps Monday night will mark the start of a major turnaround in Boston.
