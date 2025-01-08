Red Sox Predicted To Land $74 Million All-Star In Game-Changing Trade
If the Boston Red Sox can add a big piece to help the offense, there's a very strong chance they could be back in the playoffs in 2025.
Boston's rotation is already one of the best in baseball on paper after adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the mix. Both could be All-Stars in 2025 not even to mention Tanner Houck as well. The Red Sox's rotation should scare opponents but the offense needs a face-lift as well.
The two most talked about options lately for Boston have been Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. It wouldn't be shocking by any means to see the team come away with one of these options before Spring Training gets here.
Arenado would be the cheaper option financially, although Boston also would have to trade players for him. Bregman would be great, but there have been rumors lately that he is looking for a deal near $200 million.
Anything could happen and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that Boston ultimately will end up landing Arenado.
"Just as a reminder, where Arenado wants to play matters," Rymer said. "The 33-year-old's contract contains a full no-trade clause, and he's already invoked it to block a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Houston Astros. They're now off the board after shoring up their infield corners, and the non-Boston teams among Arenado's initial preferences don't come off as particularly realistic.
"Less clear is how interested the Red Sox are, though recent comments from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow make it sound as if Rafael Devers isn't necessarily in Arenado's way at third base...The Red Sox are certainly a fit for Arenado in other ways, not least of which because of how his right-handed pull power would play at Fenway Park...Prediction: Arenado will end up in Boston, with the Cardinals eating some money to enrich their prospect return."
If the Red Sox bring Arenado to town, that likely would lead to other changes. But, he's a Hall of Fame-level talent owed just $74 million over the next three years. If that could get paid down some that would make the deal even better. Maybe this will actually end up happening.
