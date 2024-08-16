Red Sox Predicted To Land Future Hall Of Famer In Surprise Move This Winter
The Boston Red Sox have a real chance to make it back to the postseason this year.
Boston is loaded with talent and got some good news on Friday as young slugger Triston Casas is about to make his way back to the club. Casas has been out since April but is expected to be in the starting lineup with the Red Sox on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
Things are looking up for Boston but it should be even better next year. The Red Sox's top young talent seems to be nearing their big league debuts and Boston could go back to its spending ways in free agency to add pitching once the season ends.
FanSided's Michael Brakebill even predicted that the Red Sox will end up signing future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in a surprise suggestion.
"Max Scherzer's 2024 has been riddled with injuries to this point," Brakebill said. "He's managed just 39.1 innings so far, but he has still been productive when healthy. He owns a 3.89 ERA to this point, but it is currently shelved again on the (Injured List) with a shoulder issue keeping him out longer than initially expected. Given that he is a free agent this season, it's unlikely Texas will bring him back into the mix if he comes back strong at the end of the year...
Boston is the team I keep circling back to, given that options aren't fantastic outside of Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. The team currently sits 6th in the (American League) in terms of starting rotation ERA, but again, Houck and Crawford are the reason why. Without those two, Boston's rotation falls to the middle of the pack at best, and you can envision them looking to bring in a veteran without getting locked into a long-term deal moving forward. Scherzer is a perfect candidate for that. Prediction: Boston Red Sox."
Scherzer still is a solid pitcher, but this move would be an absolute surprise. Boston could end up spending this offseason, but a deal is more likely for someone on the younger side like Corbin Burnes. The Red Sox have avoided massive contracts in recent years so it would be tough to see them change their mind for someone as old as Scherzer.
More MLB: Red Sox Expected To Have Rising Star Slugger Back On Friday, Per Insider