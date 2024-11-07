Red Sox Predicted To Land 'Impact Starter' In Possible Game-Changer
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be discussed heavily over the next few months.
Boston has a chance to make some changes this winter and maybe even get back into contention as soon as 2025. The Red Sox have one of the best young cores in baseball and plenty of money to spend to add a key piece or two to round out the rest of the roster.
The Red Sox didn't earn a playoff spot in 2024, but they did take steps toward doing so and are building something special. It has been a long few years, but it seems like the Red Sox are right at the doorstep now and could be in the mix for years to come in the American League.
Boston needs to add at least one frontline starting pitcher this winter if it wants to accomplish this and The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that it will.
"Starting pitching, relief pitching, and a right-handed hitter," Bowden said about Boston's needs. "The Red Sox want to improve their rotation and bullpen this winter, and I expect them to land at least one impact starter in free agency. They’d also like to add a right-handed hitter to their lineup and are flexible on the position."
There are plenty of starters who could help Boston out. The top free-agent starters this winter are Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell. Any of the three would be a fantastic pickup for Boston. After that, there are players like Yusei Kikuchi, Luis Severino, Nathan Eovaldi, and Sean Manaea.
It's clear that Red Sox will have a chance to add and landing any of these hurlers would be a game-changer.
More MLB: Red Sox Have Called Yankees Superstar About Mega Deal, Per Insider