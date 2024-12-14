Red Sox Predicted To Lose Sweepstakes For Projected $71M Dodgers Star
The Boston Red Sox surely want to add some right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup.
Boston's top right-handed hitter in 2024 was Tyler O'Neill and now he will be calling the Baltimore Orioles home in 2025 and beyond. The Red Sox need to find a way to replace his offensive production and Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández has continuously been brought up as a fit.
The Red Sox liked him last year, but couldn't get a deal done. He ended up winning a World Series ring with the Dodgers instead.
Boston has been tied to him once again this offseason, but so have the Dodgers. Hernández has hinted about his interest to return to Los Angeles and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal predicted that will end up happening.
"I fully expect (Teoscar Hernández) to be back there," Rosenthal said. "I know we are going through the imaginations of free agency and the leverage plays by both sides. It's typical stuff, but I still expect that at the end of the day, he's going to be a Los Angeles Dodger."
That certainly isn't the news Red Sox fans probably want to see. Boston has a real need and Hernández would be the perfect fit. Plus, he's not going to be that expensive with Spotrac projecting him to land a three-year, $71 million deal.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see Hernández return to Los Angeles, especially after Rosenthal's latest comments.
