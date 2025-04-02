Red Sox Predicted To Move On From $140 Million 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have a surplus of capable, big leagie-level talent right now.
Boston has had a tough start to the 2025 season, but there's still a lot of hope with the club. The Red Sox are 1-4 through just five games. They will be just fine but there already has been a lot of surprising speculation about whose days could be numbered in town.
FanSided's Devon Platana recently made a list of three predictions of players who have played their final Opening Day with Boston. One person that stood out on their list was shortstop Trevor Story.
"Trevor Story is another key player who struggled at the plate throughout the season-opening series. The two-time Silver Slugger finished the Rangers series with a 1-for-11 record (.091) at the plate, striking out three times while recording a putrid .258 OPS. His struggles got to the point where the Red Sox left him on the bench for Sunday's series finale.
"The slow start is another example of Story failing to live up to the six-year, $140 million contract he signed three years ago. It doesn't help that injuries already had the 32-year-old shortstop's outlook up in the air after having made only 163 appearances in the three previous seasons. Instead of capitalizing on his health, he's done the opposite to end March. After making $22.5 million this season, Story's salary will rise to $25 million in the next two seasons before the Red Sox must decide on his 2028 team option."
Story has a player opt out on his six-year, $140 million deal but there's no reason for him to take it after an injury-filled few years. Marcelo Mayer is coming at some point. Boston is going to have to make tough decisions and Story is someone who will be worth watching at the very least.
