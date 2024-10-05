Red Sox Predicted To Re-Sign Home Run Leader In Recent Roster Projection
Powerful right-handed bats are an essential ingredient to a successful Boston Red Sox lineup. Soon, the front office will have to decide who to trust as that source of power in 2025.
This past season, the Red Sox had strong offensive numbers as a whole, but the lineup was far too lefty-heavy, leading them to get exposed by tough left-handed starting pitchers. And with the influx of lefty-hitting top prospects on the way, the roster appears too imbalanced to leave as is.
On top of that, the Red Sox's only semi-consistent source of right-handed power this past season is entering his free agency. One of the toughest decisions for Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow this winter will be whether to bring that player back.
Tyler O'Neill, who is set to become a free agent at age 29 after his first season in Boston, socked 31 home runs in 113 games this season to lead all Red Sox hitters. But he was streaky and injury-prone, and bringing him back isn't as simple as deciding to do so and offering him a nine-figure contract.
On Friday, Tim Crowley of NESN predicted that the Red Sox would re-sign O'Neill, who is also eligible for the one-year qualifying offer this winter. Presumably, Boston would bring O'Neill back on a multi-year deal, as the slugger seems somewhat unlikely to accept the qualifying offer if presented one.
"Refsnyder's clubhouse impact pushes Boston to re-sign him while also pursuing a reunion with O'Neill, who hit 31 home runs in 2024, to lead at-bats at designated hitter and mix into the outfield when needed for the Red Sox," Crowley said.
Elsewhere in his projections, Crowley had the Red Sox trading away starting right fielder Wilyer Abreu, presumably in exchange for an ace starting pitcher. If that were to happen in addition to trading 2024 DH Masataka Yoshida, it could make sense for O'Neill to slide into the primary DH role.
If the Red Sox were to re-sign O'Neill, their top priority for him would be to cut down on his strikeout rate, particularly at Fenway Park. He struck out 91 times in 229 plate appearances at home this season (39.7%), compared to 68 in 244 plate appearances on the road (27.9%).
It likely all comes down to money--what the Red Sox are willing to offer O'Neill in comparison to other clubs. O'Neill seemed to like Boston quite a bit, but the Red Sox will still have to pay him at least what the market determines he's worth in order to keep him there.
