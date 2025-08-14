Red Sox Predicted To Retain $140M Leader After Contract Decision
Trevor Story remaining healthy has not only been one of the happiest storylines of the Boston Red Sox's season, but a major key to the success they've had.
Story, 32, appeared in only a third of the Red Sox's games during his first three years with the club. His shoulder injury last April was one of the most gut-wrenching moments of the entire season, and it cost him five whole months of action. So appearing in 118 of Boston's 122 games so far has been a big win for the two-time All-Star.
The healthy season also comes at an intriguing time, as Story's six-year, $140 million contract includes an opt-out at the end of the year. If he chooses to stick around, he'll have two years and $55 million remaining on the deal, though the Red Sox can also void the opt-out by adding a seventh year to the deal in 2028.
Is there any chance Trevor Story opts out of Red Sox contract?
One might look at Story's injury history and think declining that opt-out is a foregone conclusion. But going strictly by the numbers, considering he's been a near-three-WAR player this year already with 18 home runs and 20 steals, it's a little more uncertain than it may have been previously.
However, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa still believes Story is sticking around. On Thursday, Axisa forecasted Story opting in for those final two years in a roundup column about players with decisions to make this winter.
"This is Story's best and healthiest season in Boston, though he's still just a league-average hitter with defense that rates as below average more than solid. Story, 33 in November, can opt out of the final two years and $55 million remaining on his contract," wrote Axisa.
"I have a hard time believing he will pass that up, especially since he would open himself up to a pre-signing physical as a free agent after having major elbow and shoulder surgery within the last two and a half years."
The numbers don't even tell the full tale of Story's worth to the team this year. He's a veteran leader, often a spokesperson for the clubhouse, and hosts an informal training camp of sorts for his teammates in the winter. He'd be a valuable mentor going forward for rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer, but he might also be the impediment to putting Mayer at his natural position of shortstop.
If we're to assume Story is sticking around for the long haul, his role will be interesting to monitor as he enters his mid-thirties.