Red Sox Predicted To Secure Blockbuster Deal With 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been heavily tied to the best remaining free agent.
Former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman is just 30 years old and would be an immediate fix for Boston in the middle of the order. If the Red Sox could secure a deal with him, they would be one of the best teams in the American League on paper heading into 2025.
The Red Sox have been tied to him along with the Detroit Tigers mainly. It's unknown when he will decide on his next team, but CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson predicted it will be the Red Sox.
"Bregman is the only member of the original top five left unsigned," Anderson said. "It's not for a lack of interest. He's been linked to several clubs throughout the winter, including the Yankees, Tigers, and Red Sox. (The Astros too, of course, but Houston has since added Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker to man the corner infield positions.)
"I predicted that Bregman would sign a six-year pact worth $162 million back in November; he's reportedly since declined a six-year offer from the Astros worth $156 million that suggests he's aiming even higher. I'm more confident in Boston's willingness to spend than Detroit's, and that's a reasonable determiner if you ask me. Prediction: Red Sox."
Boston could use Bregman. He has a connection to manager Alex Cora. Landing Bregman could provide Boston with a short-term solution at second base and a long-term answer if the team ever decided to move Rafael Devers off third base. He's someone the team should go all out for.
