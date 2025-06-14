Red Sox Predicted To Select Aaron Judge-Like Prospect
Who are the Boston Red Sox going to add in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft?
Fans don't have to wait much longer to find out. If you follow the trends by Boston, it seems like a safe bet that Boston will go with an offensive piece in the first round. The Red Sox haven't drafted a pitcher in the first round since 2017. Boston has gone with college bats in the first round of each of the last two drafts in Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery.
The MLB Draft is scheduled for July 13th and July 14th. Boston has the No. 15 pick in the first round. Keith Law of The Athletic released his latest mock draft and predicted that Boston will pick Texas A&M slugger Jace LaViolette.
"Jace LaViolette," Law said. "School: Texas A&M, Bats: L, Throws: L. This is more of a bet on the Red Sox taking a player who was generally considered among the top bats in the class coming into the spring but who had a rough spring than any specific tie between the two. The Red Sox went very college-heavy last year, taking just one high school player in the top 10 rounds and only one more after that. I could also see them on Gavin Kilen or Ike Irish."
Now this would be an exciting pick. LaViolette is a 6'6'' left-handed slugger with 68 college homers under his belt over the last three years. He launched 18 long balls this year in 56 games and 29 homers last year in 68 games
Because of his size and strength he's even been compared to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.
"His move to right field won't necessarily be a knock to his profile either, as he possesses a plus arm that will fit in well in the corner," FanSided's Billy Mock said. "He also stole a total of 25 bases between his freshman and sophomore year, and while I wouldn't bank on him being a 20+ stolen base threat at the next level, he's certainly not going to be a liability on the bases. The defensive/athletic profile draws a lot of similarities to Aaron Judge."
Boston's already loaded in the outfield. But, imagine if in a few years the Red Sox had No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony and someone even half the prospect of Judge out there? No one is Judge, but LaViolette at least looks the part.
