Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Select Aaron Judge-Like Prospect

Who are the Red Sox going to add?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who are the Boston Red Sox going to add in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft?

Fans don't have to wait much longer to find out. If you follow the trends by Boston, it seems like a safe bet that Boston will go with an offensive piece in the first round. The Red Sox haven't drafted a pitcher in the first round since 2017. Boston has gone with college bats in the first round of each of the last two drafts in Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery.

The MLB Draft is scheduled for July 13th and July 14th. Boston has the No. 15 pick in the first round. Keith Law of The Athletic released his latest mock draft and predicted that Boston will pick Texas A&M slugger Jace LaViolette.

"Jace LaViolette," Law said. "School: Texas A&M, Bats: L, Throws: L. This is more of a bet on the Red Sox taking a player who was generally considered among the top bats in the class coming into the spring but who had a rough spring than any specific tie between the two. The Red Sox went very college-heavy last year, taking just one high school player in the top 10 rounds and only one more after that. I could also see them on Gavin Kilen or Ike Irish."

Now this would be an exciting pick. LaViolette is a 6'6'' left-handed slugger with 68 college homers under his belt over the last three years. He launched 18 long balls this year in 56 games and 29 homers last year in 68 games

Because of his size and strength he's even been compared to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

"His move to right field won't necessarily be a knock to his profile either, as he possesses a plus arm that will fit in well in the corner," FanSided's Billy Mock said. "He also stole a total of 25 bases between his freshman and sophomore year, and while I wouldn't bank on him being a 20+ stolen base threat at the next level, he's certainly not going to be a liability on the bases. The defensive/athletic profile draws a lot of similarities to Aaron Judge."

Boston's already loaded in the outfield. But, imagine if in a few years the Red Sox had No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony and someone even half the prospect of Judge out there? No one is Judge, but LaViolette at least looks the part.

More MLB: Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu Set Record Straight On Ejection Vs. Red Sox

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News