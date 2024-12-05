Red Sox Predicted To Win $675 Million Bidding War For Game-Changing Superstar
With every passing day, the Boston Red Sox's hopes grow just a little bit stronger.
A year or two ago, it would have sounded ludicrous to believe that the Red Sox could be in the running to sign the top free agent in this year's class. But we're down to the final few days of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and it appears the Red Sox are still very much in the mix.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the final five teams vying for Soto are the Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto played for the Yankees in 2024 and the Mets have the deepest pockets, so do the Red Sox really stand a chance?
According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, they not only stand a chance, but they might just pull off a shocker.
On Thursday, Reuter predicted that Soto would choose the Red Sox over all other suitors, signing a landmark 15-year, $675 million deal to come to Boston.
"Even if (Soto's) contract does not end up exceeding the $700 million deal Shohei Ohtani signed last offseason, so much of that contract was deferred that the present-day value of the deal was assessed at roughly $460 million, which puts into perspective the type of money teams are offering up for Soto's services," Reuter wrote.
"All signs point to him making his decision some time between now and the conclusion of the annual winter meetings set to take place next week, and that should set off a flurry of secondary activity on the offseason market."
At 26, Soto has already put himself firmly on the Hall of Fame highway with his impressive .953 OPS, 201 home runs, and 36.4 bWAR. Whichever team he chooses next will almost certainly be the cap he wears on his Cooperstown plaque.
Reuter's is only one prediction, but it does feel increasingly possible that the Red Sox could pull off the upset. But it's not enough to be in the hunt; the Red Sox have to go out and win this thing to truly energize the fan base.
