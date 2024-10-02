Red Sox Projected $90 Million Star Could Be On Way Out Of Boston
Now that the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is over, the Boston Red Sox can start to take a look ahead to the 2024 season.
There's a lot to like about the Red Sox. Although they aren't in the playoffs, they still were a fun team to watch this season. Boston is loaded with young talent and took a step in the right direction in 2024. The Red Sox competed for a playoff spot right until the last series of the year and should be able to take another step next year.
While this is the case, Boston will have some tough decisions to make this winter. The Red Sox need to balance the lineup this winter. Boston was loaded with left-handed hitters in 2024. Boston's top right-handed hitter in 2024 certainly was outfielder Tyler O'Neill. He clubbed 31 home runs and tallied 61 RBIs in 113 games played.
Although he was great for the Red Sox in 2024, he will be a free agent this winter. Now, the Red Sox will have to determine whether or not they want to bring him back in 2025 and beyond. O'Neill is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $90 million over five years.
O'Neil was great in 2024, but FanSided's Ryan Bunton predicted that O'Neill won't be back in 2025.
"Currently, Boston has Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu as their probable starting outfielders in 2025," Bunton said. "20-year-old Roman Anthony, the top-ranked prospect in baseball, could also be on pace to earn his MLB call-up next season. Veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder is also under contract for 2025. Obviously, a full offseason ahead could entail a lot of moving pieces and clear up a spot for O'Neill, but right now, it is not clear where he fits into next season's squad...
"The 29-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. A return isn't out of the question for O'Neill, but it will likely come down to how much Craig Breslow and co. are willing to pay him and how the remainder of the roster shapes out."
It would be great for the Red Sox to retain O'Neill, but with the amount of outfield talent the organization has, it likely would take a trade elsewhere to make room for him.
