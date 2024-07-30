Red Sox Pursuing Trade For Angels Switch-Hitter But Gap Remains With Deadline Looming
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been quite active during his first trade deadline as leader of baseball operations and he might not be done yet.
The Red Sox have addressed two of their three main needs: starting pitching and relief pitching -- but have yet to swing a deal for an impact right-handed bat -- catcher Danny Jansen does not count.
Breslow reportedly has his sights set on an intriguing target but has not been able to steer negotiations to the finish line.
"Red Sox are among teams interested in Luis Rengifo but there’s a gap in talks with them," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday just hours before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.
Rengifo is hitting .300 with 20 extra-base hits including six home runs, 30 RBIs and a .769 OPS (114 OPS+) in 75 games for the Angels this season.
The 27-year-old is a switch-hitter who excels against left-handed pitching -- exactly what Breslow is seeking. Rengifo is a career .278 hitter with a .775 OPS against southpaws and is hitting .373 with a .948 OPS against them this season in albeit 55 plate appearences.
Rengifo is under team control through next season, which could be driving up his price tag and delaying talks. Given the absurd prospect capital being tossed around at the moment, Breslow would be wise to wait until the buzzer and low-ball Los Angeles.
The infielder -- who typically resides at second or third base -- has -8 outs above average and poor underlying offensive numbers. Breslow should not sell the farm for him.
