Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers Reportedly Involved In Bidding War For Premier Starter
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has already completed four trades ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline and does not appear to be slowing down in the waning hours.
After making a couple of ancillary moves to acquire left-hander James Paxton and catcher Danny Jansen, Breslow swung a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to bolster the starting pitching pipeline but had yet to make a meaningful move to the big-league roster.
The first-year leader of baseball operations woke up Tuesday with a little more aggressiveness, snagging right-handed reliever Lucas Sims from the Cincinnati Reds on a rental deal and now reportedly has his sights set on one of the best starters available.
"Hearing the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (New York) Yankees and Red Sox are among teams with interest in (Detroit) Tigers top right-hander Jack Flaherty," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday afternoon.
Flaherty has a 2.95 ERA with a spectacular 133-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .211 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 106 2/3 innings across 18 starts this season.
The homegrown St. Louis Cardinal finally appears to be the ace many expected him to become when he broke into the league seven years ago.
The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers in the offseason and will be one of the most-coveted targets for all contenders, apparently including three of the top markets in the sport.
Breslow has shown some willingness to deal from his farm system in trades made in the days leading up to the deadline but should be wary of the current prices out there.
The package the Houston Astros sent the Toronto Blue Jays for Yusei Kikuchi sent waves through Major League Baseball as a massive overpay. The Baltimore Orioles' offer to acquire Trevor Rodgers from the Miami Marlins was not light either.
Flaherty would be the perfect addition to the reeling Red Sox pitching staff but Breslow will have to be wise here. The good news? If the veteran performs in Boston, the club certainly has the resources to retain him, lessening the blow of dealing notable prospects.
Also noteworthy, Flaherty was moved from the Cardinals to the Orioles at last year's deadline and completely exploded, posting a 6.75 ERA in 34 2/3 innings -- he eventually was moved into the bullpen. Hopefully, he can handle the bright lights this time around.
More MLB: Potential Red Sox Trade Target 'Name To Watch' With Deadline Looming