Red Sox Pushed To Trade For 28-Year-Old Projected To Make $7.5 Million
It's clear that the Boston Red Sox need to add at least one more starting pitcher but that doesn't mean that they need to splurge one of the top free agents.
Boston has money to spend, but there are other ways to bring in a hurler. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and easily could pull off multiple trades this winter if they saw fit.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of each team's most likely trade candidate with possible landing spots for each. He linked Boston to Kansas City Royals 28-year-old hurler Brady Singer.
"The Royals know they need to deepen their offense around Bobby Witt Jr. The only question is how they'll do it," Rymer said. " If they're really feeling ambitious, they could take the free-agency route to Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander. Yet it's easier to imagine the Royals opting for the trade market, which is where Brady Singer could come in.
"The 28-year-old has been a solid mid-rotation type in two of the last three seasons, but really nothing more. He thus could have more value to the Royals on the trade market, where his durable arm and club control through 2026 could attract suitors with bats to offer...Potential Fits: Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds."
Singer made 32 starts for the Royals in 2024 and logged a 3.71 ERA and had a 170-to-54 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 179 2/3 innings pitched. A deal likely would cost a lot because of the fact that he won't be a free agent until 2027, but he may be worth it. He's projected to earn $7.5 million in 2025 which is signifcantly lower than pretty much any of the top free agents will get.
Landing him would slightly hurt the farm system, but also give the Red Sox financial flexibility to spend elsewhere.
