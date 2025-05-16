Red Sox Quick Updates: Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is full of injuries right now.
Boston entered camp with a good problem on its hand. The Red Sox seemingly had a surplus of starters and there was even talk about the possibility of using a six-man rotation this year featuring Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford. That hasn't happened yet this season.
Crawford hasn't been able to pitch in any games yet this season and the entire staff -- aside from Crochet -- has missed time at points. Right now, both Houck and Bueler are on the Injured List.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared quick updates about both.
For Houck:
"I was in a meeting today and there was a lot of stuff," Manager Alex Cora said, as transcribed by Cotillo. "A lot. Against lefties, against righties. Throwing strikes, the delivery.
"We’ve just got to keep working with him. I think location with the off-speed stuff is important... I think it’s location. When location has been good, he has been good. When he has struggled, especially with the off-speed pitches going to the places we need to, he has been getting hit."
For Buehler:
"Buehler is throwing an up-and-down (two-inning bullpen) (Thursday)," Cora said. "We’ll see how he comes out."
Hopefully both are able to return to the mound in the not-so-distant future for Boston. The Red Sox certainly need them as they currently have a 22-23 record.
More MLB: Red Sox Hint At Major Announcement On Social Media