Red Sox-Rafael Devers Potential Breakup Addressed By Insider
Will the Boston Red Sox do anything drastic involving Rafael Devers?
Probably not.
There is a very near zero percent chance that the Red Sox would make a move this season involving Devers, even with the drama of the season so far. Right now, it's first base. In Spring Training, it was designated hitter. There's some drama but he's 28 years old and is a franchise cornerstone. He isn't going anywhere, but that doesn't mean that more drama can't be on the way.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale talked about the situation and shared that the next step could be potentially requesting a trade, although he noted that nothing would like be considered until the offseason.
"The Boston Red Sox are performing their own version of "Cool Hand Luke" these days: 'What we've got here is failure to communicate,'" Nightengale said ."While MLB executives believe Boston Red Sox GM Craig Breslow has done a rotten job in his communication with Rafael Devers trying to persuade him to move to first base (after already moving him from third base to DH), Devers doesn't look great for his unwillingness to do so.
"Aaron Judge moved to center field for Juan Soto. Bryce Harper moved to first base. MVPs Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera switched positions, as did Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve, just to name a few. The next step could be Devers formally requesting a trade, which likely would not be strongly considered until the offseason."
Boston is a team that is right on the doorstep of contending. The Red Sox are in a good place overall right now and have more talent coming up from the minors. It would be an absolute shock if the Red Sox ever even considered a request, but something like this does mean something when it comes from an insider of Nightengale's caliber and not just some person on social media making mock trades.
