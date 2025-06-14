Red Sox, Reds Complete Trade Sending Pitching Prospect To Cincinnati
The Boston Red Sox recently designated pitcher Brian Van Belle for assignment and now are officially moving on.
Boston announced on Saturday that it completed a trade with the Cincinnati Reds to cut ties with the pitching prospect in exchange for cash considerations.
"The Red Sox today traded RHP Brian Van Belle to the Cincinnati Reds, in exchange for cash considerations," the team announced.
Boston recently designated Van Belle for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for recently acquired hurler Jorge Alcala.
"The Red Sox today acquired RHP Jorge Alcala from the Minnesota Twins, in exchange for minor league INF/OF Andy Lugo," the team announced on June 12th. "To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated RHP Brian Van Belle for assignment."
Van Belle has been in the Red Sox's farm system since 2021. He began his professional career in 2021 with the High-A Greenville Drive. He's worked his way up and appeared in 12 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this season, including eight starts. Over that stretch, he pitched to a 2.29 ERA and 41-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 innings pitched.
Van Belle didn't appear in a game at the big league level before being traded to the Reds. It's not a big-time move, but it's yet another trade done by this front office. The Red Sox haven't been afraid to make a move and this is just the beginning with the trade deadline coming in July.
More MLB: Aaron Judge Doesn't Hold Back About Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet