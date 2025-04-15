Red Sox-Reds Trade Idea Would Open Door For Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of talent on the roster but things just haven't clicked over the last week or so.
It's a long season and Boston has played just 18 out of 162 games so far. It's certainly too early to be looking at all of the big ways to alter the roster, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating. Boston showed this past offseason that it was going back to its ways of spending heavily for star talent and contending. The Red Sox have further proved this by locking up Kristian Campbell and Garrett Crochet on long-term extensions.
Boston already has put a lot into this season so you don't want to dig yourself too big of a hole, but also don't want to give up on the moves that have already been made.
It's going to be interesting to see how the next few months go. Boston is 8-10 on the season which isn't great, but also is just two wins away from the top team in the American League in the Detroit Tigers.
With the Red Sox currently in an inconsistent state, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell made three hypothetical trade proposals to try to help the team. One involved the Cincinnati Reds.
"Red Sox acquire: RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Alexis Diaz," Pressnell said. "Reds acquire: UTL Ceddanne Rafaela, OF Yophery Rodriguez, RHP Luis Guerrero. The Red Sox need to bring in a starting pitcher and a reliever or two. They could kill two birds with one stone in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
"Nick Martinez is on an expiring deal, so he won't break the bank to acquire. The righty is very consistent and does a good job of keeping the ball in the park. He's not as talented as Alcántara, but he's much cheaper. Alexis Diaz hasn't pitched in the big leagues this year. He's looked a bit concerning during his minor league rehab stint, but the righty is a lockdown reliever when everything is clicking. Boston would need to see him return to form in order to make this trade worthwhile."
This idea is interesting for a few reasons. Obviously, the Red Sox would get some more pitching. That seems like a good idea, although there are reinforcements on the way like Brayan Bello. This deal would also open up a spot in the outfield which could easily be given to top prospect Roman Anthony. It seems like a solid idea. But, again, it's a hypothetical and too early.
