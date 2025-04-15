Red Sox-Marlins Blockbuster Idea Would Solve Boston's Biggest Issue
The Boston Red Sox haven’t gotten off to the start they expected to.
The American League as a whole has been pretty inconsistent early on, but Boston specifically is having a tough go to kick off the season. The Red Sox are 8-10 on the season and just got blown out by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, 16-1.
Boston’s starting rotation outside of Garrett Crochet has been up-and-down. There’s been some great moments, but the Red Sox’s rotation has been inconsistent. It’s easy to put the blame on the depth being tested with Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito out.
While this is the case, 2024 All-Star Tanner Houck specifically hasn’t had the start he wanted.
The rotation overall has led to speculation about what the club could do to fix it. In reality, there is likely nothing coming in the short term. We’re just 18 games into the season. Boston does have three high-level pitchers on the way to Boston in the near future.
While this is the case, Newsweek’s Zach Pressnell floated a wild trade package that would flip Ceddanne Rafaela for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara.
"Trade proposal 1: Red Sox land former Cy Young winner," Pressnell said. "Red Sox acquire: RHP Sandy Alcántara. Marlins acquire: UTL Ceddanne Rafaela, SS/2B Franklin Arias, RHP David Sandlin, SS/2B Mikey Romero. If the Red Sox are serious about wanting to make a move in the right direction, a trade for Sandy Alcántara is the place to start. Of all the pitchers who are likely to become available in a trade this year, Alcántara is the best, and he's under team control for a few more seasons.
"It would be a costly trade for the Red Sox to make, but they can afford to make it. Boston has top prospect Roman Anthony banging on the door of the big leagues. Moving Rafaela clears room for Anthony to stick in the lineup. Boston has plenty of pitching in the farm system that will be ready before David Sandlin. It also has a plethora of talented young infielders ahead of Franklin Arias and Mikey Romero."
This would be great and also would open the door for Roman Anthony to make the jump to the big leagues.
It would be nice, but don’t get your hopes up. Alcántara could get traded this season, but likely closer to the MLB Trade Deadline.
