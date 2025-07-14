Red Sox Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher With High Strikeout Rate In Minors
The All-Star break has begun, but the Boston Red Sox are still taking care of some bookkeeping.
With the Major League Baseball Draft underway, the Red Sox are receiving an influx of young talent for the organization. In particular, they seem to be focused on improving their pitching depth, with three college hurlers drafted in their first four picks on Sunday night.
It's undoubtedly an exciting time for the Boston farm system. But bringing bodies in also means sending bodies out, and some underperforming minor leaguers will necessarily draw the short end of the stick.
On Monday, the Red Sox released right-handed pitcher Christopher Troye, according to Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker. Troye, a 26-year-old who the Red Sox selected in the 12th round of the 2021 draft, had been pitching for Double-A Portland.
Troye was striking out a lot of batters, something he did consistently throughout his time in the minors. In 20 appearances this season, he struck out 34 batters in 30 innings. But he also walked 31, leading to a 7.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP.
In parts of five seasons in the system, Troye pitched to a 4.68 ERA in 115 outings. In 159 2/3 innings, he struck out 236, walked 122, and allowed just a .198 opposing batting average.
Troye earned his promotion from High-A to Double-A in 2023 with a blistering start to the season, giving his young career some momentum. But he's been stuck at the level for over two years, totaling an ERA of 5.09.
Perhaps another team will give Troye a shot, but he'll have to prove he can keep the ball in the zone to continue his career in affiliated ball.