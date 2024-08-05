Red Sox Reliever 'Might Not Need' Rehab Outing, Could Return Wednesday
The Boston Red Sox could be getting one of their key relievers back sooner than expected.
Boston entered Monday two and a half games back of the Kansas City Royals in the American League Wild Card race. The Red Sox begin a series with the Royals on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.
The next three games will be crucial for Boston in its bid for a playoff berth. Only 52 games remain in the regular season, and they all matter.
James Paxton (Monday), Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford are scheduled to start each game of the series for the Red Sox.
Manager Alex Cora will look for quality starts from each of those guys as his team looks to win the series in Kansas City, but Cora will also need his recently retooled bullpen to perform.
Boston added Lucas Sims and Luis García before the deadline, and now the Red Sox are expecting another of their bullpen arms to return imminently.
On Saturday, it was reported that reliever Chris Martin was scheduled for a rehab assignment and could return to the diamond by Boston’s next homestand (August 9).
However, on Sunday before the Red Sox faced off against the Texas Rangers, Cora provided an exciting update on Martin, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
“Cora … revealed before the game that rehabbing reliever Chris Martin bounced back well from a 35-pitch bullpen on Saturday and might not need a rehab outing in Triple-A Worcester,” McCaffrey said. “He could be activated to join the Red Sox bullpen on Wednesday in Kansas City. The team will make that decision on Monday.”
With Martin back in the fold this week, The Red Sox ‘pen is finally looking deep. Boston will need all the quality outings it can muster as it pushes for the playoffs during a pivotal month of baseball.
