Red Sox Reportedly Calling Up Intriguing Young Hurler After Fantastic Run In Worcester
The Boston Red Sox taxed their pitching staff over the weekend with a bullpen game and could use some fresh life as they gear up for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is pulling all the strings to keep his team in playoff position -- Boston is holding onto the final American League Wild Card spot with a .001 winning-percentage advantage over the Kansas City Royals entering play Thursday.
With that in mind, a few moves were made to bolster the roster. First, the Red Sox reinstated Connor Wong from paternity leave and optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Worcester, the team announced. They also optioned right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell to the WooSox.
The latter move reportedly was made to give a red-hot prospect a chance to bolster the big-league bullpen.
"Source: WooSox lefty Bailey Horn is being called up to Boston to join the Red Sox bullpen," Beyond The Monster's Andrew Parker reported Thursday.
Horn has posted a 1.69 ERA with a 19-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .167 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 16 innings since joining Triple-A Worcester on April 30 via trade from the Chicago White Sox.
The southpaw has yet to pitch in the big leagues and has been a middling minor leaguer with a career 4.37 ERA in 120 games across four seasons.
While Horn replaces Campbell after a very short stint, he likely will fill the role left by Cam Booser's demotion to Worcester as the second left-hander behind Brennan Bernardino -- who has been lights out this season.
