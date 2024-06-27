Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Reportedly Calling Up Intriguing Young Hurler After Fantastic Run In Worcester

Boston could use some fresh arms

Scott Neville

Apr 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of the Fenway Park facade during a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox taxed their pitching staff over the weekend with a bullpen game and could use some fresh life as they gear up for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is pulling all the strings to keep his team in playoff position -- Boston is holding onto the final American League Wild Card spot with a .001 winning-percentage advantage over the Kansas City Royals entering play Thursday.

With that in mind, a few moves were made to bolster the roster. First, the Red Sox reinstated Connor Wong from paternity leave and optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Worcester, the team announced. They also optioned right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell to the WooSox.

The latter move reportedly was made to give a red-hot prospect a chance to bolster the big-league bullpen.

"Source: WooSox lefty Bailey Horn is being called up to Boston to join the Red Sox bullpen," Beyond The Monster's Andrew Parker reported Thursday.

Horn has posted a 1.69 ERA with a 19-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .167 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 16 innings since joining Triple-A Worcester on April 30 via trade from the Chicago White Sox.

The southpaw has yet to pitch in the big leagues and has been a middling minor leaguer with a career 4.37 ERA in 120 games across four seasons.

While Horn replaces Campbell after a very short stint, he likely will fill the role left by Cam Booser's demotion to Worcester as the second left-hander behind Brennan Bernardino -- who has been lights out this season.

