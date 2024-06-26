Red Sox Surprisingly Given Strong Odds To Poach Yankees Superstar In Blockbuster Signing
Could the Boston Red Sox return to prominence by poaching an MVP-caliber player from the rival New York Yankees?
Red Sox ownership and their front office have been quite conservative compared to their prior payroll standards but have consistently promised to spend when the big-league roster was ready.
After breakout seasons from a slew of young players and a trio of prospects rising that have lived up to the hype thus far -- 2025 could be the year to go for it.
If that's the case, there would be no better way to shake up the American League East than to steal superstar outfielder Juan Soto from New York in what would be a historically large contract.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman called the Red Sox an "obvious potential outside suitor" for Soto last week and has since doubled down, calling Boston the phenom's fourth-most likely external destination, trailing the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies in that order.
"They look a lot closer to winning than anyone figured, and their fans want to see more commitment from ownership since the Mookie Betts debacle," Heyman wrote Tuesday.
Soto is hitting .305 with 34 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 57 RBIs and a 1.004 OPS (182 OPS+) in 78 games this season.
There would be no bigger splash Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow could make to not only ingratiate himself to the fanbase but ressurect owner John Henry's image -- which has taken a nosedive in recent years.
While the narrative surrounding Boston is that the team is refusing to spend, it reportedly did make an offer of at least $300 million to Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Soto is another 25-year-old generational talent but would be a much more risk adverse signing since he's a position player and has plenty of experience beating up on big-league competition. Henry opened up the checkbook for Yamamoto despite his distain for long-term deals with pitchers -- getting involved in the Soto sweepstakes will not be as daunting.
The Yankees seemingly want to reduce payroll so they could be less of a force than usual. The crosstown rival New York Mets could be a different story, however.
It's probably too early to start talking about Soto's future home but the Red Sox are expected to be in the mix and could make a serious bid despite their slew of outfield talent already on the roster/developing in the minors.
