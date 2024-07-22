Red Sox Reportedly Haven't Discussed Deal For Superstar Despite Rumors
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do with the trade deadline now just over one week away.
Boston certainly is in contention for an American League Wild Card spot and anything less than buying at the upcoming deadline would be a clear disappointment. The Red Sox have the means to be a playoff team this year and should be treated as such.
The Red Sox clearly know this and have been in trade rumors in recent weeks for people who could help the club right now. One player who has come up as a possible option is Chicago White Sox rising star Garrett Crochet.
The young lefty was named an All-Star this season and currently leads the American League with 150 strikeouts and a 2.35 FIP. He's someone who could help Boston out right now and for the foreseeable future, but the club reportedly hasn't spoken to the White Sox about a deal despite the rumors, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"In their search for starting pitching, the team would prefer to land a rotation piece with control beyond the current season," Cotillo said. "But given the competitive nature of the market when it comes to arms, the Sox aren’t ruling out rental options. A major league source said late last week that the Red Sox had not approached the White Sox about All-Star lefty Garrett Crochet. The asking price on Detroit ace Tarik Skubal is thought to be astronomical, likely requiring the Red Sox to part with two of their 'Big Three' prospects (Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel) — a clear non-starter for Boston."
Crochet would be a perfect option for the Red Sox's rotation -- although there are questions as to whether he would have to move to a bullpen role later in the season due to high innings usage. There's still time for the Red Sox to engage the White Sox about a possible deal, but it would be surprising at this point.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To Breakout Star As Trade Option With Deadline Nearing