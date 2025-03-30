Red Sox Reportedly In ‘Deep Talks’ On Blockbuster Extension
The Boston Red Sox haven’t necessarily had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season they hoped to have.
Boston is 1-2 through three games, but there has been some bright spots. The offense hasn’t clicked yet, but rookie Kristian Campbell has been great in the small sample size.
Campbell is 5-of-10 so far and collected his first big league home run on Saturday night against the Texas Rangers.
Clearly the Red Sox like him and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reported after the game on Saturday that Boston is in “deep talks” to sign Campbell to a long-term extension.
"On the night he hit his first major league home run, Kristian Campbell and the Red Sox are in deep talks on a contract extension, according to multiple sources," Cotillo said. "One source said it's close. Nothing from the team -- and Campbell huddled with officials before addressing reporters tonight. But he acknowledged things are heating up.
"They’re talking back and forth I know that for a fact. I’m not sure how close or not close it is but we’ve had some communications on that for sure. I leave that to my agents and let them talk back and forth and work out what is gonna be done. We’ll listen, for sure.”
A deal hasn’t been agreed to at this time, but it sounds like things may not be very far off. He’s the first of the “Big 3” to make it to the big leagues and it really sounds like Boston wants to keep him around.
