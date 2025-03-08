Red Sox Phenom Could Make Opening Day Roster In Unexpected Way
As Spring Training approached, there obviously was a lot of chatter about Boston Red Sox phenom Kristian Campbell.
The 22-year-old has gotten a lot of buzz as the discussion about the Red Sox's infield configuration has been a hot topic. Most of the chatter has been about third base. When it comes to Campbell, the buzz has been about him possibly playing second base with Alex Bregman taking third base and Rafael Devers being moved to designated hitter.
Devers hasn't gotten any action in Spring Training games yet but now chatter is picking up about Campbell possibly breaking camp with Boston in the outfield. Wilyer Abreu also hasn't been able to get any game action and it's unclear when he will or if he will be ready for Opening Day. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey discussed the possibility.
"All spring (Alex Cora) has talked about the versatility of his roster, and Campbell’s ability to play second base and the outfield might give him an edge over (Roman Anthony) as Abreu builds back strength," McCaffrey said. "Cora noted Abreu has been tracking pitches on the Trajekt machine (which simulates live at-bats) but has not been cleared to swing, seemingly still building up strength from his illness. When it was suggested that Abreu is pretty far behind, Cora agreed, noting the medical staff has been monitoring Abreu’s lab work and has not yet cleared him even for live batting practice.
"There’s one scenario in which Devers begins the season mostly as DH as he builds up time at third base. Bregman could be the primary third baseman with Grissom at second and Campbell and Rob Refsnyder filling in, in the outfield."
It's certainly going to be an interesting few weeks.
