Red Sox Reportedly Leaning Toward Decision On Whether Or Not To Trade Trio Of Stars

Boston has played their way into contention as of late

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox appeared as if they were going to be sellers for much of the season as they were unable to climb out of a .500 win/loss record for much 2024 campaign.

However, after a strong run in June, the Red Sox are just a half-game back of an American League Wild Card spot with a 43-37 record and a budding core that appears ready to compete.

The recent uptick in play has reportedly convinced Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to press pause on a potential fire sale, at least for the time being.

"The Red Sox are thinking status quo, for now anyway," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday. "So Tyler O’Neill, Nick Pivetta and Kenley Jansen may stay."

Boston could get a decent haul from the aforementioned trio as all three are playing at a very high level entering the July 30 trade deadline.

If the club was still hovering around .500, it would make more sense to invest in the future by further bolstering a farm system that has three blue-chip prospects who are expected to make the team next season.

However, the June Red Sox look ready to do damage and deserve to be invested in should they continue to play well through July.

It's important that manager Alex Cora -- who's contract is up at the end of the season -- is shown that the new leader of baseball operations is willing to give him some help at the deadline, something he has not had in years past.

Barring a fall in the standings, expect the O'Neill, Pivetta and Jansen to finish the year in Boston and some reinforcements to come along as well.

Published
