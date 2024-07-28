Red Sox Reportedly Lost Bidding War To Cubs For Hurler With 100 MPH Fastball
The Boston Red Sox have been active in trade discussions ahead of the July 30 deadline but have only made a pair of moves -- neither of which are expected to have a large impact on the American League playoff race.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, however, has been working diligently and almost swung a trade with an intra-division foe to bolster the bullpen. Unfortunately, Boston was unable to compete with the Chicago Cubs offer and will continue to scour the market for impact players.
"The Cubs traded for former Blue Jays phenomenal right-hander Nate Pearson, hoping to straighten him out," former Red Sox beat writer Peter Gammons reported Saturday. "The Red Sox were very much in the bidding, according to sources."
Pearson was once deemed the Blue Jays' top pitching prospect and was expected to become either a frontline starter or dominant closer. The 27-year-old has yet to approach his potential due to control issues and poor results when using his 97.6 mph fastball -- he has a .342 batting average against his heater this season.
The right-hander has a 5.63 ERA with a 51-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .285 batting average against and a 1.55 WHIP in 40 innings this season.
Pearson is not the ideal fit to come in Day 1 and immediately become a high-leverage option. He is, however, a toolsy player who is under team control through 2026 that pitching coach Andrew Bailey could work his magic on.
Alas, Boston will have to move on after whiffing on the deal -- though it may be a blessing in disguise given Pearson's lack of production at the highest level. The search for bullpen help continues and will have to be wrapped up by Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.
