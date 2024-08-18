Red Sox Rising Star Called 'Obvious Extension Candidate' In New Report
The Boston Red Sox have benefited from some breakout performances this season.
Few predicted that Jarren Duran would become a first-time All-Star and even fewer had “All-Star Tanner Houck” on their bingo card for 2024.
Aside from his recent dip in effectiveness (probably due to fatigue), Houck has been a revelation all year long for a Red Sox staff that has desperately needed it. Without Houck’s ace-level contributions, Boston’s rotation would have looked like one of Major League Baseball’s shakiest.
On a personal level, Houck has done wonders for his career (and wallet) this season.
In a piece entitled “Ranking the 10 MLB Players Who Have Taken the Biggest Leaps in 2024”, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly ranked Houck at No. 6 and asserted that the starting pitcher should receive strong consideration from Boston’s front office for a contract extension.
“The Boston Red Sox staff seemed to be undermanned entering spring training, and it took a major hit when offseason signee Lucas Giolito underwent a season-ending internal brace procedure on his right elbow in mid-March,” Kelly said.
“However, manager Alex Cora's squad is one of the more surprising playoff contenders in 2024, thanks in large part to the emergence of Tanner Houck as a front-line starter.”
“Just a year after posting a 5.01 ERA across 21 starts for the Red Sox, Houck has a 3.02 ERA over 23 outings for Boston this season. His 0.5 HR/9 is the best mark among all pitchers in the AL.”
“Considering Houck was a first-time All-Star this year and will likely receive some down-ballot AL Cy Young support, the 28-year-old feels like an obvious extension candidate in the offseason.”
Will chief baseball officer Craig Breslow extend Houck this winter? It seems like a prudent move given Houck’s youth and Boston’s need to establish a stronger rotation moving forward.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Named One Of MLB's Five Most Underrated Players