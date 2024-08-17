Red Sox Slugger Named One Of MLB's Five Most Underrated Players
The Boston Red Sox have one of Major League Baseball’s five most underrated position players, according to a new report.
On Saturday, Just Baseball’s Tim Kelly published a piece entitled “10 Most Underrated Position Players of the 2024 Season”. Kelly ranked Boston’s Rafael Devers at No. 5 on the list.
“No one is suggesting that Devers is an unknown,” Kelly said. “But the 27-year-old has had a Hall of Fame-caliber start to his career at the plate, and it feels like he gets lost in the shuffle sometimes when discussing the elite players in the game.”
“Devers is hitting as well as he ever has this season, slashing .296/.377/.579 with 25 home runs, 31 doubles and 72 RBIs. Breakout seasons from center fielder Jarren Duran and RHP Tanner Houck have gotten the bulk of the attention, but Devers unquestionably remains the straw that stirs the drink in Boston.”
“Now a three-time All-Star, Devers might have a chance to play in the postseason for the first time since 2021 if he’s able to help the Red Sox claim one of the three Wild Card spots in the AL.”
Devers suffered from somewhat of a power shortage to start August. Entering Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Devers had not homered in his last 11 games but broke that streak with a two-run blast off Corbin Burnes in the third inning at Camden Yards.
Devers’s recent downturn in productivity is likely related to either fatigue or an injury, with Devers telling the press this past week that he’s been dealing with some things physically.
Boston’s manager Alex Cora gave Devers a day off during the third game of the recent Houston Astros series, as Devers looked tired (possibly hurt) and was struggling to keep up with fastballs at the plate.
Has Devers returned to full strength heading into the final stretch of the season? His home run off Burnes on Friday was certainly a good sign for the Red Sox.
