Red Sox Rising Star Has 'Strong Chance' Of Returning Soon From Injury
The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with a handful of high-impact injuries to the offense but finally are starting to get healthier.
Boston recently got Mastaka Yoshida back from an injury and there reportedly is a "strong chance" it has young outfielder Wilyer Abreu back this upcoming weekend, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"Wilyer Abreu (ankle) will play in a rehab game Tuesday and Wednesday for Worcester," McWilliams said. "There’s a strong chance that he will join the club in Cincinnati for their series with the Reds beginning Friday."
The return of Abreu could go a long way for the Red Sox. Boston currently is three games out of an American League Wild Card spot but has been solid lately. The Red Sox are two games above .500 and there is real reason for hope with this team.
Boston's rotation has been fantastic this season but the offense hasn't been as good thanks in large part to the multitude of injuries. The return of Abreu only will help fix that issue as he has been one of the offense's biggest bright spots this season.
Abreu has appeared in 53 games so far this season and has been one of the top rookies in baseball. He has slashed .272/.344/.485 to go along with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Abreu also has been fantastic on defense and has compiled 1.9 wins above replacement.
Boston has been solid lately but should get even better very soon.
