Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Rising Star Has 'Strong Chance' Of Returning Soon From Injury

Boston could get back one of its top offensive options this upcoming weekend

Patrick McAvoy

May 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) reacts after hitting a triple during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) reacts after hitting a triple during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with a handful of high-impact injuries to the offense but finally are starting to get healthier.

Boston recently got Mastaka Yoshida back from an injury and there reportedly is a "strong chance" it has young outfielder Wilyer Abreu back this upcoming weekend, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.

"Wilyer Abreu (ankle) will play in a rehab game Tuesday and Wednesday for Worcester," McWilliams said. "There’s a strong chance that he will join the club in Cincinnati for their series with the Reds beginning Friday."

The return of Abreu could go a long way for the Red Sox. Boston currently is three games out of an American League Wild Card spot but has been solid lately. The Red Sox are two games above .500 and there is real reason for hope with this team.

Boston's rotation has been fantastic this season but the offense hasn't been as good thanks in large part to the multitude of injuries. The return of Abreu only will help fix that issue as he has been one of the offense's biggest bright spots this season.

Abreu has appeared in 53 games so far this season and has been one of the top rookies in baseball. He has slashed .272/.344/.485 to go along with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Abreu also has been fantastic on defense and has compiled 1.9 wins above replacement.

Boston has been solid lately but should get even better very soon.

More MLB: Nationals Shut-Down Hurler Could Be Traded Soon; Will Red Sox Get Involved?

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News