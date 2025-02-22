Red Sox Rising Star Outfielder Debuts Improved Swing Mechanics, Launches Homer
The Boston Red Sox smashed three home runs on Saturday afternoon, the first of which came off the bat of 24-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela.
Rafaela launched a 1-0 fastball from Tampa Bay Rays’ righty Garrett Acton over the left field fence in the top of the third inning, giving the Red Sox their first official home run of Spring Training.
The powerful swing from Rafaela reflected mechanical improvements he’s made this offseason, something that NESN’s Will Middlebrooks quickly picked up on.
“Couple tweaks to Rafaela’s mechanics, but what stands out to me is the effort level on his swings,” Middlebrooks posted to X shortly after the homer. “Look, I know it’s February 22nd, but as a hitter it feels so good to get results when you’ve been working on something for 3 months.”
MLB.com’s Ian Browne later added to the discussion on X about Rafaela’s mechanics.
“Ceddanne Rafaela worked mostly on putting his body in a better position to hit over the offseason,” Browne wrote.
“He thinks his pitch recognition will improve because of that.”
Red Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson followed up Rafaela with a homer in the fourth inning; so, too, did first baseman Christopher Miller with a two-run shot in the ninth, winning the game for Boston.
Rafaela’s strong start in Fort Myers only got Red Sox fans more excited about an outfield in 2025 featuring Rafaela, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu.
Rafaela hit .246 last season with 17 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
His ability to play virtually anywhere in the field will continue to make him a valuable big league player, and if he keeps improving at the plate as Saturday indicated, no one knows just how high Rafaela’s ceiling might be.
More MLB: Red Sox Outfielder Gives Hilarious Response To Question About Alex Bregman