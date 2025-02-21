Red Sox Outfielder Gives Hilarious Response To Question About Alex Bregman
The arrival of Alex Bregman has generated plenty of excitement for Boston Red Sox fans, not to mention the Red Sox players themselves.
Bregman, who turns 31 in March, brings veteran star power to a clubhouse with a ton of young talent. But it’s not just the young guys who are impressed with the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Bregman.
You can count 33-year-old veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder among the people inspired and happy to have Bregman in the Red Sox clubhouse.
On Thursday, NESN’s Tom Caron asked Refsnyder if he’s given Bregman any advice yet, and Refsnyder had a hilarious reply.
“(Bregman’s) numbers against lefties have come down over the last couple of years,” Caron said to Refsnyder. “You’ve been around this game a long time. Are there things you can help even a guy like that who’s had so much success that you might see and be able to point out to a new teammate?”
“Not really, if we’re gonna be honest,” Refsnyder replied while laughing.
“We have had some conversations … he’s just such an amazing ballplayer, and just being around him for a week or so, it’s kind of exciting just to see his process, just how he talks about the information that we’re giving … he just seamlessly came into our clubhouse and fit in really, really well, and he’s just so smart and works extremely hard.”
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox on February 15. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball draft by the Houston Astros.
More MLB: Expert Discusses Elite Red Sox Prospect: 'Looks Like A Big Leaguer'