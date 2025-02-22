Alex Cora Gives Troubling Health Update On Red Sox Star: 'Something Going On'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave a weird and concerning update on Saturday about the health of Boston’s 25-year-old Gold Glover.
Spring Training is underway for the Red Sox, and excitement is swirling around a club that just signed Alex Bregman to cap off a bounteous offseason of roster additions.
There’s been one depth chart subtraction so far in Fort Myers for the Red Sox, however: right fielder Wilyer Abreu.
Abreu is expected to start in the outfield on Opening Day alongside Jarren Durran and Ceddanne Rafaela, but he’s reportedly going through an illness right now.
When prompted on Saturday for an update on Abreu’s undisclosed health situation, Alex Cora wasn’t able to say much, but what he did say didn’t sit well with Red Sox fans, who are now worried about Abreu and hoping nothing serious is at play.
"Nothing yet,” Cora said about whether there were answers on Abreu, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “The labs came in Friday. There’s still something there. He’ll get another lab Monday and we’ll see where we’re at.”
"I don’t want to get into it but there’s something going on. Until we get the clearance from the doctors, we’ll stay away from him."
Does Abreu have mononucleosis, COVID-19, or another sickness that would presumably make him dangerous to be around?
It’s pointless to speculate without further information from Cora via Boston’s medical staff.
Until then, Red Sox fans wait with bated breath and hope that Abreu is not in any sort of peril health-wise.
Abreu exceeded expectations during his 2024 rookie campaign. He hit .263 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs and was awarded the American League Gold Glove in right field.
