Red Sox Rising Star Starting To Make Progress In Recovery From Tough Injury
The Boston Red Sox have surprised people so far this season but it has been a difficult season.
Boston has found a way to stay above .500 and currently is 21-20 on the season. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the Red Sox haven't been at full strength for a single game yet this season.
The Red Sox have been hammered by numerous high-impact injuries and yet the club has found a way to win games. Boston currently is without the services of one of its top young players but it sounds like he's starting to make progress.
Boston is missing young slugger Triston Casas as he's dealt with a rib injury but he's starting to make some progress in his recovery and even has started working in the weight room, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Alex Cora said Triston Casas has 'started to do stuff in the weight room,'" Smith said. "'Treadmill, cardio stuff,' (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said."
While this doesn't mean he's going to be back on the field tomorrow, it is progress nonetheless. He was placed on the 60-day Injured List although it's unclear exactly when he will return at this point. Initially, when Casas went down, it was speculated that he could miss anywhere between three weeks to over two months. By being placed on the 60-day Injured List it seems like his recovery timeline is closer to two months at least.
Hopefully, he is able to continue making progress and return to the club as fast as possible.
