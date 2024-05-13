Padres Star Voted As 'Biggest Name' Who Could Be Traded; Should Red Sox Pursue?
There are sure to be plenty of rumors in Major League Baseball across the next few months.
We are about a quarter of the way through the 2024 season at this point. Some clubs have surprised people in a positive way -- like the Boston Red Sox -- and others have struggled out of the gate. The 2024 MLB trade deadline is set to come and pass on July 30 and we already are starting to see speculation on who could be moved.
It's unclear exactly what will happen, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand surveyed league executives with the hope of finding out who the "biggest name" player is that could be traded. A wide range of players were mentioned, including San Diego Padres star Dylan Cease.
Cease was traded to San Diego this past offseason and was linked to the Red Sox ahead of time. Boston didn't get a deal done, but a trade could make sense this season. Boston has had the best rotation in baseball this season and have surprised people but landing Cease could help take it to another level.
Boston has the prospect capital needed to get a deal done and is under team control for the 2025 season. Cease has been fantastic to begin the season and had a stellar 5-2 record with a 2.19 ERA in eight starts so far this season.
The Red Sox already could compete for a postseason spot this season with the roster as constructed by Cease could help take the club to another level. Why not consider a move?
