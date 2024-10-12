Red Sox Rising Star Takes Hard Stance On Future After Trade Rumors
Will the Boston Red Sox make a move involving one of their top young players this winter?
The Red Sox have made it known that they are going to be busy. Boston has mentioned free agency and already has talked about its openness to trade. It’s clear that the Red Sox will be busy this offseason and will alter the organization.
Boston’s easiest path to contention is handing out contracts in free agency to a top starting pitcher, multiple impact right-handed bats, and a few relievers. If the Red Sox do this and have better health in 2025, they should be back in the playoffs.
That’s easier said than done, though. Boston will be competing with every other team in baseball for some of the top free agents, and at the end of the day, there will be players who choose to sign elsewhere.
Another option for Boston certainly will be the trade market. One player who already has had his name mentioned in rumors is first baseman Triston Casas. He was floated in a hypothetical deal with the Seattle Mariners.
It would be surprising to see Casas get moved and he made his feelings known on the matter, according to the Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.
“I think that the team and the organization should continue to strive for a championship whether I’m in the plans or not,” Casas said as transcribed by McWilliams. “I don’t know what the front office has in store for this offseason in terms of restructuring the roster to try to become a playoff team.
“I want to be a part of the plans to make that happen, but if not, and they want to seek an outside source for me to try to bolster the roster, that’s well within their ability.”
Casas is one of the team’s brightest young players and likely won’t go anywhere this winter. That doesn’t mean trade speculation is going to slow down, though.
