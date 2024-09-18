Red Sox Rival Makes Shocking Move, DFA's Former Boston Star
One former Boston Red Sox star surprisingly is available.
With the postseason quickly approaching, contenders are starting to take a hard look at their rosters. One team that certainly is in the mix for the World Series this year is the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore is loaded with talent everywhere and widely is considered among the top contenders in the American League.
Baltimore certainly is busy right now and made a surprising move on Wednesday by designating former Boston star Craig Kimbrel for assignment, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Baltimore Orioles have designated Craig Kimbrel for assignment," Passan said.
Kimbrel joined the Orioles ahead of the 2024 season after an All-Star campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. It was hoped that he would take over the closer position after it was announced that Félix Bautista would miss the 2024 campaign.
The nine-time All-Star started the season off well and had a 3.00 ERA across the first two months of the season. Since then, the wheels have come off. Overall, Kimbrel has a 5.33 ERA in 57 appearances with the Orioles.
Kimbrel being designated for assignment isn't surprising due to his ugly numbers this season, but more so because of the timing of the move. He has struggled for a while and was moved out of the closer spot. Baltimore could've made a move at a different time. It's surprising to see a move of this level at this point in the season.
Baltimore clearly wasn't confident in Kimbrel heading into the postseason and now other teams can look to add him on waivers.
