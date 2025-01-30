Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Rival Offered Rumored Boston Target 6-Year Deal, Per insider

The Red Sox may not land the superstar this offseason

Patrick McAvoy

April 13, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of empty seats on opening day at Fenway Park prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
With each passing day, it is starting to seem less and less likely that the Boston Red Sox will end up landing two-time All-Star Alex Bregman.

He's arguably the best remaining free agent on the open market. He would be a great fit in the middle of the Boston lineup. There has been a lot of chatter about how the Red Sox need to balance the lineup with a righty or two and Bregman has been brought up a lot.

Recently, it was reported that the Red Sox didn't want to go beyond four years in a deal with the Houston Astros star. There are other teams that may be open to longer deals, though, which could be a bad sign for Boston.

USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale joined "Area 45 with Bijani and Creighton" to discuss Bregman and said that the Toronto Blue Jays have a six-year offer on the table for him.

"The Blue Jays are still big on him," Nightengale said. "I think the Blue Jays have a six-year deal out for him."

This is some pretty tough news for the Red Sox. Boston has been linked to him all offseason, but the Astros recently got back into the mix which made the sweepstakes even more murky. To hear the Blue Jays may have a six-year offer on the table, that could be tough for Boston because it doesn't seem at this point like the Red Sox want to get to that level.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

