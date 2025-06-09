Red Sox Rookie Carlos Narváez Won Over Yankees Star Aaron Judge
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in sports, but that doesn't mean that there isn't any appreciation and respect on either side.
It’s not too often that the Red Sox and Yankees get trades done. While this is the case, the two American League East rivals did come to terms on a deal this past offseason that brought catcher Carlos Narváez to town to replace Reese McGuire.
It initially seemed like he was going to be a backup for Boston, but now he has firmly cemented himself as the teams starter over Connor Wong.
Boston couldn’t ask for more out of him right now and he shined against his old team on Sunday going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He has been great and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge showed him a lot of love, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"You know who is a huge fan of Carlos Narvaez? Aaron Judge," Brown said. "Narvy is a hard worker, a great teammate, one of the best we ever had over here. I was sad to see him go, but excited for the opportunity he's getting right now. He's really doing his thing over there, swinging it well. He had a short time coming up with us for a little bit and the stuff I saw in Spring Training and stuff I heard about, everybody loved him. He outworked everybody in this room. So it doesn't surprise me he's having the success he is this year."
