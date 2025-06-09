Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Rookie Carlos Narváez Won Over Yankees Star Aaron Judge

The Red Sox couldn't ask for more right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in sports, but that doesn't mean that there isn't any appreciation and respect on either side.

It’s not too often that the Red Sox and Yankees get trades done. While this is the case, the two American League East rivals did come to terms on a deal this past offseason that brought catcher Carlos Narváez to town to replace Reese McGuire.

It initially seemed like he was going to be a backup for Boston, but now he has firmly cemented himself as the teams starter over Connor Wong.

Boston couldn’t ask for more out of him right now and he shined against his old team on Sunday going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He has been great and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge showed him a lot of love, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"You know who is a huge fan of Carlos Narvaez? Aaron Judge," Brown said. "Narvy is a hard worker, a great teammate, one of the best we ever had over here. I was sad to see him go, but excited for the opportunity he's getting right now. He's really doing his thing over there, swinging it well. He had a short time coming up with us for a little bit and the stuff I saw in Spring Training and stuff I heard about, everybody loved him. He outworked everybody in this room. So it doesn't surprise me he's having the success he is this year."

More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Dodged Roman Anthony Question; Promotion Coming?

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News