Red Sox Rookie Fires Shot At Yankees Before Start
The Boston Red Sox have an intriguing rookie on their hands in Hunter Dobbins.
He has appeared in nine games so far this season -- including seven starts -- and has a 4.06 ERA. He had no buzz going into the 2025 season at all. He earned a role with the organization thanks in large part to the injuries the rotation has dealt with. Dobbins has made the most of his opportunity with Boston and will get a shot against seemingly his most-hated franchise on Sunday.
Dobbins made it clear to the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr that he hates the Yankees and would rather retire than play in New York.
"My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” Dobbins said. "And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire...“I grew up watching the Red Sox a lot, but I knew I wanted to do this as a career,” he said. “I didn’t get attached to a team, but I grew up watching (the Red Sox), and just, I think out of disdain for the Yankees, I watched anybody but them...
"I think whoever I was playing with or whoever I would have been drafted by, I’d still hate the Yankees, so Sunday should be a fun one. I’m hoping I hit a career-high in velo or something. … I’m ready for it. Sunday can’t come fast enough."
This guy certainly knows how to win over Boston fans.
More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Among Top Trade Deadline Candidates