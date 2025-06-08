Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Rookie Fires Shot At Yankees Before Start

The Red Sox rookie said all of the right things...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have an intriguing rookie on their hands in Hunter Dobbins.

He has appeared in nine games so far this season -- including seven starts -- and has a 4.06 ERA. He had no buzz going into the 2025 season at all. He earned a role with the organization thanks in large part to the injuries the rotation has dealt with. Dobbins has made the most of his opportunity with Boston and will get a shot against seemingly his most-hated franchise on Sunday.

Dobbins made it clear to the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr that he hates the Yankees and would rather retire than play in New York.

"My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” Dobbins said. "And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire...“I grew up watching the Red Sox a lot, but I knew I wanted to do this as a career,” he said. “I didn’t get attached to a team, but I grew up watching (the Red Sox), and just, I think out of disdain for the Yankees, I watched anybody but them...

"I think whoever I was playing with or whoever I would have been drafted by, I’d still hate the Yankees, so Sunday should be a fun one. I’m hoping I hit a career-high in velo or something. … I’m ready for it. Sunday can’t come fast enough."

This guy certainly knows how to win over Boston fans.

More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Among Top Trade Deadline Candidates

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News