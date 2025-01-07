Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Projected To Add 2-Time All-Star As 'Final Piece' By Insider

The Red Sox are one big move away from contending in the American League

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox want to get back to the playoffs in 2025, another big move should be on the way.

Boston has done a great job this offseason pitching-wise. The Red Sox have added four players who should have solid impacts on the team. Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler are All-Star-caliber starting pitchers who make Boston's rotation look like one of the best in baseball on paper. Aroldis Chapman is a great pickup for the bullpen and Patrick Sandoval is someone who gives the team some much-needed left-handed depth for the rotation.

The Red Sox are trending in the right direction, but they still haven't added a big piece for the offense, yet. There's still time to do so, but the longer the wait, the more likely the top options fly off the board. At this point, Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman is the best player available on the open market. He makes almost too much sense for Boston and yet nothing has gotten done at this point. That doesn't mean the team isn't trying, but things have just moved slowly.

While this is the case, The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted Boston eventually will get a deal done and sign Bregman.

"That said, Boston is my favorite spot for Bregman, who will turn 31 in March," Bowden said. "They need a right-handed power pull hitter, and he would do significant damage to the Green Monster in left field. They could move Rafael Devers to first base and put Triston Casas at DH or they could just put Bregman at second base full-time. His leadership and ability to grind at-bats would help this young roster. He could be the final piece in getting the Red Sox back to the postseason. Prediction: Red Sox."

Adding Bregman would give Boston an elite and more balanced starting lineup to go along with one of the best rotations in baseball. The Red Sox would be much closer to competing against the New York Yankees. Boston has the money for a deal and should do everything possible to get it done.

