Red Sox Rumors Pointing Toward Significant Trade Deadline Pickup
The Boston Red Sox are going to add.
This is a question that has been raised all season to this point. How will the Red Sox handle the trade deadline? Well, Boston has made it clear that it is among the top American League teams and the 10-game winning streak to end the first half helped put the club over the top.
Now, the deadline is coming and Boston is going to make some sort of move. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that the “expectation” is that Boston will at least add a bullpen piece ahead of the deadline.
"Justin Slaten’s strange, slow recovery from shoulder inflammation — he’s back to not throwing — means he can’t be counted on for August and September," Cotillo said. "Ditto Liam Hendriks, who has experience even if he struggled while healthy. Garrett Whitlock, Greg Weissert and Justin Wilson have been good and the team thinks Jordan Hicks can get some leverage innings as well.
"But Breslow would be wise to add a veteran arm or two, and the expectation is that he will (like all contenders do). Maybe not an elite option but a level higher than the Lucas Sims/Luis García 'warm body' tier from 2024. It’s always an expensive market."
Cotillo talked about the rotation and a big bat as well, but at the very least, it seems like Boston will bolster the bullpen. This is important. Take a look at the playoffs last year. The Philadelphia Phillies were widely expected to be contenders, but their bad bullpen arguably was the biggest reason why they were knocked out of the postseason. Adding another piece could be just what Boston needs.
